Based on a light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana, ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~’ is an entertaining and raunchy adult fantasy anime. It revolves around Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble, who becomes the disciple of the adventurer Olivia, whom he meets in a dungeon. After acquiring several abilities from Olivia, he begins his journey of becoming a respected member of society. The series premiered on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ episode 7, titled ‘The Receptionist Ranking,’ is set to premiere on February 20, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 1 Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Noir, Emma, Lola, and Luna all receive 100 million rels from Duke Albert for removing the deadly curse from his daughter. Emma suggests that Noir should open a shop for rare monster materials like the two spoke about earlier. He starts to think about it but runs away the moment the three girls start fighting over him. Noir later reveals to his family that he will set up the shop and asks his father to secure a location and do the necessary paperwork. His mother assures him that she will keep a careful eye on her husband so he won’t be able to pocket any money.

Noir subsequently decides to go to the dungeon to collect artifacts. He briefly visits Olivia before going to level 5, where he meets a lion of the color of midnight and with a tulip sprouting from his head. The lion claims his name is Tigerson, which understandably confuses Noir. He learns that the name was given to the lion by his friend, an elf named Vashelle. They came to the dungeon together 350 years ago, but Vashelle explored the sixth floor alone. Tigerson hasn’t seen his friend since then and requests Noir to find him in exchange for getting Noir to the sixth-floor entrance.

Noir accepts and eventually discovers that Vashelle has transformed into a zombie. With his editing abilities, Noir reverts the transformation and turns the elf back to his usual self. After a brief reunion with his friend, who has been waiting for him for hundreds of years, Vashelle goes back home to see if the elven woman he loved is still there. As Tigerson grieves for the separation from his friend, Noir extends his friendship. It is later revealed that Tigerson will serve as the guard when Noir opens his shop. Episode 7 might focus on Lola and her work as a receptionist.

Read More: Best Harem Anime of All Time