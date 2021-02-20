The protagonist of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~,’ an adult fantasy anime developed from a light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana, is Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble. After becoming the disciple of the adventurer Olivia, Noir quickly turns into a renowned hero of his kingdom. The series premiered on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ episode 8, titled ‘A Little Girl’s Wish,’ is set to premiere on February 27, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 1 Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Elna tells Noir and other first-year students that they have to gather magical artifacts of at least 10,000 points within the next two weeks for their first-ever exam. The students will get 3,000 points for every lizardman tail, 50,000 points for every unicorn horn, and 300,000 points for every dragon fang. Noir and Emma decide to work together and go after a dragon.

They visit Lola to ask her for help and discover that she is arguing with another receptionist named Sarah. Lola claims that Sarah is stealing her adventurers, which the other woman denies. One thing leads to another, and Lola and Sarah decide to compete to see who will achieve a higher receptionist’s quota. If Lola wins, Sarah will return all her adventurers, but Sarah will replace Lola as Noir’s receptionist if she wins. It is later revealed that Sarah has turned her adventurers into mindless zombies.

Although Noir and Emma manage to slay an earth dragon with Luna’s help and score the highest points in the exam, Lola still trails Sarah’s quota count. The episode ends as Noir goes to level 7 of the dungeon to gather rare items to help Lola with her quota and discovers that level 7 is unlike any other level he has seen yet. The entrance to the level leads to a sunny forest. In episode 8, Noir might meet a mysterious girl who resides there.

Read More: Best Harem Anime of All Time