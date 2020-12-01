Based on a series of web novels by Tsutomu Satō, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ tells the story of a world where magic and technology exist in harmony, and people have learned how to enhance the former with the help of the latter. Magical abilities, however, are rare, and only genetically gifted have them. Human civilization was nearly destroyed in the Third World War. From the ashes of the old society arose a new one, and four nations, the United States of North America (USNA), New Soviet Union, the Great Asian Alliance, and Japan, became the superpowers of the world. The anime revolves around the Shiba siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki, and chronicles their adventures after their enrollment at First High School. the series premiered on April 6, 2014. The current season, known as ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’, began airing on October 4, 2020. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The anime is directed by Manabu Ono in the 1st season and Risako Yoshida in season 2. The 10th episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’, is slated to release on December 6, 2020.

Where to Watch The Irregular at Magic High School English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ is available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 2 can be found on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Spoilers

At First High School, Tatsuya is relegated to the course 2 curriculum, while Miyuki follows the course 1 curriculum. Season 2 starts two months after Scorched Halloween, in which the naval base of the Great Asian Union was completely destroyed. In episode 9, Tatsuya and his friends apprehend the parasites with Pixie’s help. They hand the captives over to Erika and her team when they get there. However, after Tatsuya and his friends leave, another group arrives and takes the parasites away. The Shiba siblings are contacted by Raymond Clark, who offers them his help.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime of All Time