Based on a Japanese web novel series by Tsutomu Satō, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ revolves around the Shiba siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki, and focuses on how their lives change after they start attending First High School. Being a magical prodigy, Miyuki joins the school as a 1st-course student, whereas Tatsuya, for his apparent lack of magical abilities, must study as a 2nd-course student. However, as the series progresses, the latter begins demonstrating his natural leadership qualities, in-depth knowledge of combat and technology, and an unconventional and dangerous magical power. The series premiered on April 6, 2014, and is currently in its 2nd season, also known as ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The anime is directed by Manabu Ono in the 1st season and Risako Yoshida in season 2. The 12th episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’, is slated to release on December 20, 2020.

Where to Watch The Irregular at Magic High School English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ is available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 2 can be found on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Spoilers

In episode 12, Lina starts questioning evaluating her life as the Sirius following her conversation with Tatsuya. March 15 arrives, the day when another class graduates from First High. Tatsuya is shown to be at the computer café of the school, wondering about the black feather he found during the incident involving the parasites. Soon enough, he is joined by Miyuki and all their friends. 11 days later, the Shiba siblings, along with Leo, Erika, Mizuki, Mikihiko, and Honoka go to the Tokyo Bay Maritime International Airport to receive Shizuku. The siblings later bid Lina farewell, with all of them hoping that their paths will cross again someday. On April 6, the siblings return to First High for a new semester.

