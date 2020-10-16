Heavy dialogues, zany relationships, and overpowered protagonists—’The Irregular of Magical High School’ isn’t for everyone. But at the same time, it perfectly fits the bill for a fixed demographic. If you’re among the many anime viewers who enjoy watching it, make sure you check it out its ongoing season. For those who are already watching its season 2, here are all the details of its next episode.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio 8Bit, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ is a manga adaptation. The third episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School (Visitor Arc)’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on October 18, 2020.

Along with many other summer anime, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ was also scheduled to release sometime in July itself. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, it was delayed to October. For this new installment of the anime, Manabu Ono is returning as the director, while Kana Ishida is responsible for all the character designs.

Where to Watch The Irregular of Magic High School English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘The Irregular of Magic High School’ on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The second season is available on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Irregular of Magic High School Spoilers

There was a time when magic was only a part of fairy tales or ancient folklore. But all that has changed in the 21st century. Magic isn’t a fantasy anymore. Instead, it is more of a necessity. With the advent of a new wave of systematized technology, magic is now taught in schools. Among all the magic schools out there, First High School is pretty well known. The students of this school are divided into two categories: there are ones with high scores known as the “Blooms” and there are others with lesser scores labeled as the “Weeds.”

The first season of ‘The Irregular at Magical High School’ follows the life of siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, both of whom end up in different courses after they take the entrance tests. But despite being relegated as a “Weed,” Tatsuya has some impressive practical skills and abilities that make him better than more other “Blooms.” Put simply, he is the “irregular” at magic high school.

The second season, as the title suggests, follows the “Visitor’s Arc” of the manga series. It follows Angelina Kudou Shields, who gets the opportunity to study overseas. Around the same time, vicious creatures start attacking magicians in Japan. Ultimately, it comes down to Tatsuya and his friends to connect the dots and find out the links between the arrival of the new transfer student and the events that have gripped the world of magicians.

