Although no one had initially expected ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ to return with another season, the show has glazed our screen yet again; surprisingly, with a whole of lot improvements. Not only is its production much better this time, but even its storyline is also far more gripping and slightly less controversial. So if you didn’t like the first installment of the anime, this season might just change your mind about it.

Here is everything you need to know about its next episode:

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio 8Bit, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ is a manga adaptation. The 4th episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School (Visitor Arc)’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on October 25, 2020.

Along with many other summer anime, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ was also scheduled to release sometime in July itself. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, it was delayed to October. For this new installment of the anime, Manabu Ono is returning as the director, while Kana Ishida is responsible for all the character designs.

Where to Watch The Irregular of Magic High School English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘The Irregular of Magic High School’ on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The second season is available on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Irregular of Magic High School Spoilers

In the first season, we were introduced to the world of ‘The Irregular of Magic High School.’ It unfolds in a universe where magic is not only a part of ancient folklore and fairy tales but is also a part of the real world. In fact, it has now become a necessity. Highly advanced modern technology now allows humans to possess magical abilities and it is now a part of every child’s school curriculum. There are several magic schools out there, but among them, First High School happens to be the most popular one. The school, based on abilities, divides its student population into two classes. The ones with high scores during the entrance tests earn the label of “Blooms” while the ones below them are “Weeds.”

Season 1 of ‘The Irregular of Magic High Schoool’ is about siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, who get sorted into different classes of the academy. Tatsuya, despite his prodigious practical abilities, gets placed as a weed. But soon, he proves that he is irregular at the magic high school as he is far above what many expect of him.

The second season introduces a new character named Angelina Kudou Shields, whose arrival at the school comes in tandem with mysterious magician deaths. It comes down to Tatsuya and his friends to figure out what’s happening before they run out of time.

