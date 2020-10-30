‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ isn’t the kind of anime that would befit everyone’s taste. It deals with some controversial themes, adopts typical archetypes, and doesn’t usually delve too deep from a narrative standpoint. However, there will be viewers who’ll be able to appreciate its almost perfect art style and its shock-and-awe action scenes. If you happen to be one of its fans, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio 8Bit, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ is a manga adaptation. The 5th episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School (Visitor Arc)’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on November 1, 2020.

Along with many other summer anime, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ was also scheduled to release sometime in July itself. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, it was delayed to October. For this new installment of the anime, Manabu Ono is returning as the director, while Kana Ishida is responsible for all the character designs.

Where to Watch The Irregular of Magic High School English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘The Irregular of Magic High School’ on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The second season is available on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Irregular of Magic High School Spoilers

The first season of ‘The Irregular of Magic High School’ introduces us to a universe where magic is not just part of fictional fables and mythologies—it very well exists in the real world. And it’s not something that is only acquired by a few people. Almost everyone has magical abilities and it has become somewhat of a necessity. The credit for these new developments in magic goes to the emergence of high-end technology. Humans have now also set up schools for young children who train themselves in magic. Among all the magic schools out there, First High School happens to be one of the best. It divides its students into two classes: One includes the ones who clear the entrance test with filing colors while the other includes those who don’t show promising abilities. The ones with higher scores are labeled as the “Blooms.” On the other hand, there are “Weeds” with lower scores.

The anime revolves around the life of siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, who end up in different classes. Despite being great with the practical implications of magic, Tatsuya ends up becoming a “Weed” while Miyuki becomes a part of the “Blooms.” But soon, when evil strikes and their world is in danger, it’s Tatsuya’s practical magical skills that come in handy.

