Based on a web novel series by Tsutomu Satō, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’ is a fascinating anime that perfectly melds magic and technology to develop a very unique magic system. Satō then goes a step further and develops a world around it where having magic determines whether you are celebrated by your society or turned into a pariah. The show focuses on siblings Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba as they start attending First High School, one of the most prestigious magic schools in all of Japan. Season 1 premiered in April 2014. After it aired its final episode in September that year, the show was caught in development limbo until 2019 when it was announced that there will be a second season. It was supposed to premiere in July 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic, that was pushed back until October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 6th episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’, alternatively known as ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ season 2, is set to premiere on November 7, 2020.

Where to Watch The Irregular of Magic High School English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the first season of ‘The Irregular of Magic High School’ on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 2 can be streamed on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Irregular of Magic High School Spoilers

Set in a world where magic and technology are integral parts of each other, ‘The Irregular of Magic High School’ explores the idea of how magic would affect the social structure. After the Third World War, the global population has depleted significantly. There are four major powers now, and Japan is one of them. The two main characters of the series are polar opposites, despite being siblings. Miyuki Shiba is a prodigious magic-user and set to be the next leader of her clan. Tatsuya serves as her bodyguard and is generally at the receiving end of people’s disdain due to his lack of magic. It is later revealed that Tatsuya possesses a rare and incredibly powerful magical ability, making him one of the most dangerous people in the world. As the title suggests, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’ is the screen adaptation of the ‘Visitor Arc’ from the web novel series.

