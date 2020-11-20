Based on the web novel series of the same name, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ is an anime that perfectly blends fantasy and science fiction. The setting is an alternate earth where magic and technology exist together and are often co-dependent. In the year 2095, Tatsuya Shiba and his sister Miyuki begin attending the First Private Magic University Affiliated High School. As she displays extremely high magical aptitude, Miyuki is put in the Course 1 curriculum along with other students that can match her abilities. Tatsuya is forced to join the Course 2 curriculum due to his terrible score in the practical exam. Course 1 students are also known as blooms, while Course 2 students are referred to as weeds. Both nicknames represent the magical prowess associated with the group. The anime premiered on April 6, 2014. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The series is currently in its 2nd season, which started airing on October 4, 2020. The 8th episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’, alternatively known as ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ season 2, is slated to be released on November 22, 2020.

Where to Watch The Irregular of Magic High School English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘The Irregular of Magic High School’ is available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 2 can be found on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Spoilers

After the siblings enroll at the First Private Magic University Affiliated High School, Tatsuya gradually starts demonstrating his potential. In the season 1 finale, he and his airborne allies destroy the mechanized battalion of the Great Asian Alliance. Later, he obliterates the enemy’s navy. This becomes known as the Scorched Halloween. The season ends with the Shiba siblings receiving an invitation from their aunt and clan leader Maya. Season 2 picks up two months after the events of season 1 and initially focuses on a farewell party for Shizuku, who is leaving for America. In episode 7, Colonel Balance instructs Lina to either capture or kill the person who caused the Scorched Halloween. To make her job easy, she gets a customized weapon called the Brionac.

