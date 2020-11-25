Developed from the web novel series by Tsutomu Satō, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ tells the story of the Shiba siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki, as they start attending First High School. While both of them possess incredible magical abilities, Tatsuya’s was suppressed because leaders of his own clan feared it. As a result, while Miyuki attends Course 1, a curriculum suited for prodigious young magicians, Tatsuya is forced to join the Course 2 curriculum. In time, he finds friends among other Course 2 students. The anime premiered on April 6, 2014. The 2nd season of the show, also known as ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’, began airing on October 4, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The anime was directed by Manabu Ono in the 1st season and Risako Yoshida in season 2. The 9th episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’, is slated to release on November 29, 2020.

Where to Watch The Irregular of Magic High School English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘The Irregular of Magic High School’ is available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 2 can be found on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Spoilers

Because of the limited nature of their abilities, students of Course 2 are often dismissively referred to as “weeds”, while the Course 1 students are called “blooms”. Season 1 ends with Tatsuya and his friends prove these assumptions wrong when they thwart an invasion by the Great Asian Alliance. At the start of season 2, two months have passed since the failed invasion. In episode 8, the Yotsuba clan steps in to prevent the USNA military forces from making further attempts on Tatsuya’s life and makes a deal with Balance. Elsewhere, Tatsuya learns that there are more parasites and arranges a meeting with them. The parasites state that they don’t want conflict with the magicians of Japan and ask Tatsuya to hand over Pixie. He refuses, and in the resulting battle, the parasites are defeated.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime of All Time