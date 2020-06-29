Animated by Silver Link Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Kokoro Connect‘ and ‘Strike the Blood‘, ‘The Misfit of Demon King’ is an upcoming fantasy anime adapted from a light novel series of the same name. Shin Onuma and Masafumi Tamura are the directors of its first season and its script has been written by Jin Tanaka.

From what we know about its original light novel series, ‘The Misfit of Demon King’ is a generic fantasy drama that is primarily driven by its comedy and its colorful cast of characters. Although it adopts the tried and tested tropes of most other fantasy anime, its world-building is quite impressive and even its themes depicting class-divides in the world of demons evoke intrigue. That being said, if like us, you’ve been eagerly waiting for the first season of ‘The Misfit of Demon King’, here’s everything you need to know about its first episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on July 4, 2020.

[Announcement] "The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants" joins ANIPLUS' line-up this Summer!✨ Premieres 4th July, SAT 24:00 [23:00 id/th] ©2019 Shu/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/Demon King Academy#魔王学院 pic.twitter.com/TSgZ5NVmc1 — ANIPLUS Asia (@ANIPLUSAsia) June 27, 2020

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ will be available on Crunchyroll on July 4, 2020.

The official website for "The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants" has launched! The show will begin streaming on @Crunchyroll on July 4th! Visit the official website: https://t.co/fixlLJ8heM pic.twitter.com/fyLh8Njbps — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) June 17, 2020

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ centers around Anoth who is the demon lord. But after years of battling humans, demon, and even the strongest gods, the Demon King of Tyranny grows tired of his tedious life. For once, he seeks a more peaceful lifestyle far away from his day-to-day demonic snags. To do this, he reincarnates himself. Upon waking up after one thousand years, he learns that the world is not the same anymore—his descendants are all weak and their hold on the world as demons is now starting to dwindle.

Determined to establish his previous stance as the demon lord, he joins the renowned Demon King Academy. That’s when he discovers that his magic levels have risen to the point where it cannot even be measured. And because of their lack of any means to measure his magic, the staff and students simply label him as a misfit with an “inept” aptitude for magic. Even so, being the demon lord that he is, he refuses to give up, and with the help of a fellow student at the academy, he embarks on a journey to rise to the top again.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Trailer

You can check out the official trailer of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ below:

Read More: Best Demon Anime Characters