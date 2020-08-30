“Overpowered protagonists” have now become a very common character archetype and that’s the reason why most anime which feature them are often labeled as rip-offs of others. But ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ brings the same character trope to the table with some clever twists and turns of its own. As a result of this approach, the anime manages to well above the slew of fantasy anime shows that have recently premiered. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on September 5, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

The main character of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is a demon named Anoth who once ruled the world with his supernatural abilities. Many gods, goddesses, worthy humans, and even mightiest demons came his way but simply failed to defeat him and replace him as the leader of the world. As Anoth slowly rose to the top, he not only got stronger but also got the opportunity to prove his strength time and again by facing several powerful enemies. However, with each win, he lost more interest in his hold as the Demon Lord and then came a time when he decided to take a step back from what he was doing. And with this, he set himself upon the path to attain resurrection with the hope of returning someday and acquiring his rightful place as the demon lord again. Little does he realize that everything in his life is about to change for the worst.

After returning from his thousand years of slumber, Anoth realizes that the world, as he knew it, isn’t the same anymore. Demons succumbed to terrible defeats after his departure while the rest of the species bloomed. With this realization, he takes it upon himself to help the demon world rise again. He begins his journey by first enrolling himself in a Demon Academy. Before admission, he is expected to go through an entrance test where his abilities will be measured. Unfortunately for him, his abilities turn out to be immeasurable, due to which, he is labeled as an inept Demon. With a bad start to the long road that lies ahead, Anoth wonders if he’ll ever be able to be the Demon Lord again, but he still keeps going.

