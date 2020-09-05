Grossly underrated and highly misjudged, Anos certainly is one of our favorite anime characters of this season. Sure, he is overpowered like almost every other fantasy anime protagonist out there. But even after conforming to the archetypes of the genre, Anos stands out because can he has to keep his abilities a secret. So if you’re still reluctant about watching ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy,’ check it out right away. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eleventh episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on September 12, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is all about demon king named Anos who, for several years, rules the world with his superior abilities. As a result, the demon species dominate all the others. Throughout his rule as the leader, Anos comes across several gods, goddesses, and even mighty demons who dare the challenge his stance as the demon king. However, none of them are able to replace him. But then comes a time when Anos decides to step back from his position of power. After deciding to do so, he makes a deal with human hero Kanon which leads to the separation of the Demon, Human, Spirit, and God realms for decades. As a result, Anos loses his hold as the demon king and peace prevails all over again.

In the present day demon world, demons succumb under the dominance of other realms and the remaining demons run a Demon School where young demons from the Demon Lord bloodline relentlessly train to become Demon Lords someday. While the demons hope for a miraculous reincarnation of the Demon King, Anos finds himself back in his world after decades. To his dismay, nothing is the same. Further adding to his troubles, he is labeled inept because of the history of the real history of the Demon King has been long forgotten. This marks the inception of a whole new adventure for Anos where he explores the murky waters of his new world while figuring out a way to climb his way to the top.

