Initially, ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ came off as a rip-off of most other popular demon anime out there. However, with time, it has found its feet. With more than 10 episodes in, it has proven to be a surprisingly fun anime that not only appeals to you because of its cornball comedy but also because of its intriguing premise and well-written characters. For the most part, it may not be unique, but there’s also nothing too appalling about it. That’s good enough of a reason for you to check it out. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on September 19, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

The main character of ‘The Misfit of Demon King’ is a demon named Anos. For several years, Anos not only ruled the world with his superior demonic abilities but also defeated anyone who crossed his path. Throughout his rule, he obliterates countless demons, elementals, humans, and even the mightiest gods. So it becomes pretty evident that Anos was no joke—he was a force to be reckoned with. However, even after being at the pinnacle of his power, Anos eventually grows sick of all the war and strife he gets himself involved in. For once, he craves a balanced peaceful world. And so, to do this, he makes a deal with human hero Kanon and sets himself up for reincarnation. As a result of this, for several years, the human, god, and demon realm gets separated. While the rest of the world prospers, the demons perish.

In its opening moments, the anime shows the present times where Anos returns from his reincarnation. The world, as he once knew it, isn’t the same anymore. Demons are no more in power and he is somewhat of a myth. To start afresh, Anos first enrolls himself into a Demon School. To his surprise, when his abilities are tested, the school staff labels him as “inept” since his abilities are immeasurable. This discovery takes him deeper into his self induced downward spiral. However, he is left with no choice but to explore what the world has become without him and attempt to make his way to the top again. Does he have what it takes to do that? Well, check out the anime to know the answer to that.

