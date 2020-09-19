In the world of anime, tales of demons are plenty and demonic characters galore. Still, ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ manages to break into the exhaustive genre with its comedy that hits more than it misses and its simple school drama that subverts some common tropes. Although it’s quite likely that it’ll be forgotten to soon, ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ has been a fun ride. With that said, if you have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 13th episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on September 26, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ centers on Anos, an overpowered demon king who rules the demon realm for centuries. His acts of strength and bravery are often the talk of the town and many look up to him as a leader. For years, many mighty gods and goddesses, demons, and even brave humans dare to challenge his legacy. But all of them pale out in front of his strength.

Then comes a time when Anos grows sick of war and conflict. As a result, he decides to take a step back from violence to allow peace to restore in the world. To achieve this, he makes a deal with human hero Kanon and embarks on a journey towards reincarnation. As planned, fine lines are drawn between the human, god, and demon realms and peace is restored. However, due to this, the demons suffer dire consequences.

Upon his reincarnation, Anos returns to a world that isn’t the same as he left it. Demons perish and the tales of his rule have been heavily misintrepeted. To be the Demon King, Anos realizes that he’ll have to take one step at a time. To begin with, he decides to enroll himself into a Demon Academy. However, to his dismay, this, too, becomes quite challenging when the school is not able to measure the extent of his abilities. Consequenctly, he is labelled “inept” and has to start everything from the scratch. With his abilities undermined and his legacy forgotten, Anos has a long way to go. Does he still have what it takes to be the Demon King? Or, will he succumb under the ways of this new world he has found himself in?

