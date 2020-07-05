In some ways, ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ reminds you of ‘Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun‘, which turned out to be a surprisingly good anime. Just like ‘Iruma Kun’, ‘Misfit of Demon King Academy’ also uses the tried-and-tested tropes of fantasy. However, its visuals and its underlying charm is something one cannot simply ignore. Its storyline already seems quite predictable—an underdog demon king who’ll gradually climb his way up. But just like ‘Iruma Kun,’ it is possible that it will eventually surpass our expectations and offer a lot more than the standard fare of the fantasy genre. So it should certainly be a part of your season’s anime watchlist. For those who have already started watching it, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on July 11, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

The main character of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is Anoth, a demon king who everyone looks up to. However, after getting into several battles with humans, other demons, and even the mightiest of gods, Anoth finally decides to rest for a bit and goes on a temporary retirement. To take a step back from his daily bustles, Anoth sets himself on the path of reincarnation. As a result, the world does not see him for ages. When he finally wakes up after thousands of years, he realizes that the world isn’t the same anymore. Demons have lost their grip on other beings and all of his descendants are only getting weaker each day. For obvious reasons, he sets out to change all of this.

Taking one step at a time, he first decides to enroll himself at the renowned Demon Academy. Determined to hone his skills as a demon and establish his previous sense of control, he takes all the necessary tests required for joining the academy. But to his surprise, the staff and students of the school label his magic as “inept” as they as not able to measure it at all. Despite this setback, he decides to find his way around it and bring back the era of demons. Will he ever be the Demon King again? To know that, make sure you do check out the anime.

