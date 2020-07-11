In its first two episodes, ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ hasn’t really given me the impression that it’s leading up to something big. However, what it has established is that it’s going to be one entertaining anime, especially when it comes to world-building and simple yet universal comedy. And I must add that Anoth is quite an interesting character. His journey back to the top seems predictable but will be fun to watch nonetheless. So for those who haven’t watched this anime yet, it certainly deserves a shot. The ones who have already watched it’s first two episodes can read on further to know all the details about its upcoming episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on July 18, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

Anoth, the main character of ‘The Misfit of Demon King’, is a leading demonic figure who is feared by many and respected by all. He is well known for his great feats of strength and in his battles against the most powerful forces of the world, he has defeated the mightiest humans, fellow demons, and even the strongest of gods. However, he reaches his limit at one point and decides to take a step back from his destructive endeavors. Although still proud of being a demon king, he wishes to take some rest and return to his throne much later in the future. To do this, he decides to reincarnate himself, while the rest of the world keeps changing. After thousands of years, when he finally steps into his world again, he quickly learns that nothing is as it once was. Demons now succumb under other leading forces and even his throne is taken over by someone else. Even so, without giving up hope, he sets out to regain what’s lost.

To make slow progress and set himself on the right path, Anoth first decides to join a Demon School. By doing this, he sincerely hopes that he’ll be able to hone his skills all over again. Unfortunately for him, when he goes through the necessary tests required for getting enrolled into the school, he is labeled “inept” because of his immeasurable abilities. Setback after setback, Anoth still holds onto his last few bits of hope. And then, he embarks on a difficult yet possible journey of becoming the Demon King again.

