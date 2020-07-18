The overly strong protagonist is a recurring and tiresome character archetype now. And yet, anime shows don’t hold themselves back from using it again and again. ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ does the same but seems to be a little more self-aware about it. More so, it also brings a little twist to it—the character is overpowered, but no one knows about it. Other than that, ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is well-animated and entertaining enough for anyone who’s looking for something light-hearted. For those who have been watching its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on July 25, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ revolves around a character named Anoth, who it the titular Demon King. Over the years, as a leading demonic figure, Anoth has proudly defeated humans, other demons, and even mighty gods. No one dares to question his methods and almost every demon looks up to him. However, after slaying so many powerful figures and ruling his world, Anoth grows tired. For once, he considers taking a step back from his life as a demon. And thus, he sets himself on the path of reincarnation, hoping that he would return to the world someday and start ruling it again. For thousands of years, he stays away from the world and then finally returns, reincarnated. To his dismay, nothing is as it once was. Demons no longer have control over the world and are simply considered to be a weaker form of supernatural force. Although he fears he’ll never be able to be the demon king again, he decides not to give up.

To get an early jump on his new adventure, Anoth first sets out to join a well-known Demon Academy, where he hopes to brush up his skills. But tragedy strikes again when his entrance tests reveal that his powers are not measurable. After being labeled as an “inept” demon, his journey towards becoming king seems too far away. Even so, still keeping his hopes up, he joins the academy and embarks on a long journey towards becoming who he used to be.

