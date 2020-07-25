Like many other anime out there, the action of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ ensues in a magical demon school. To an extent, even its main character perfectly befits the “overpowered protagonist” trope. However, there’s more to the anime than its archetypal elements. For instance, the anime has some subtle commentary on the education system in moments where its protagonist preaches how real strength is a lot more than a merit badge.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on July 25, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

Anoth is the central character of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ and also the titular Demon King. In his world, he is very well known for his incredible feats of strength and brutality. Almost everyone in the demon community looks up to him. For years, Anoth establishes his rule by defeating everyone from the strongest humans to rival demons, from the most cunning enemies to the mightiest of gods. Anyone who crosses his path or challenges him meets the same tragic fate—a terrible defeat. However, after a while, Anoth grows tired of being this way and decides to finally give himself some rest. And thus, he sets himself on the path of reincarnation and disappears for thousands of years.

After returning from his long slumber, Anoth learns that the world isn’t the same anymore. After he left, demons lost their hold on the world and are now an inferior species. Moreover, no one even remembers him being the king, so he must now start from rock bottom and gradually climb his way to the top. Anoth decides to start over by first enrolling himself in a Demon Academy. He appears for their selection tests where they try to measure his powers. Unfortunately for him, his powers turn out to be immeasurable. As a result, he is labeled as an “inept” demon. In the end, with nowhere else to go, Anoth is forced to start from scratch and somehow figure out a way to save his world of demons. But does he still have what it takes to be a demon king?

