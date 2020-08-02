There was a time when most fantasy anime revolved around the lives of overpowered protagonists. But lately, many anime have been subverting this trope by creating tales about weak, underdog protagonists who are determined to be the strongest. ‘The Misfit of Demon King’ Academy treads a similar path. And although it does not offer anything exceptional, its comedy and worldbuilding are good enough to keep you hooked. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on August 8 , 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ revolves around Anoth, who is also its titular Demon King. Being the Demon King that he is Anoth is known for his great feats of bravery, courage, and strength. Everyone in his world holds him in very high regard. Over the years, by defeating everyone from the most influential humans to rival demons, from the most cunning enemies to the mightiest of gods, Another has proved that he is the strongest being and worthy of taking over the world. His winning streaks lure more enemies, but none of them prove to be worthy challengers. As a result, they brutally fail. But the comes a time when Anoth, too, grows sick of fighting enemies all the time and decides to take a step back from his usual lifestyle. Due to this, he sets himself on the path of reincarnation and disappears for thousands of years.

When he wakes up from his centuries of sleep, he looks around and realizes that the world, as he knew it, isn’t the same anymore. Soon after his departure, demons lost their hold as dominating beings. Adding to that, no one even seems to have memories of who he once was. With so much going on, he realizes that he has hit rock bottom, and he’ll have to start all over again. His journey begins again when he decides to enroll himself in the Demon Academy. He then appears for their selection process, where his abilities are measured. But for some reason, his abilities seem immeasurable due to which he is labeled inept. Ultimately, after realizing that he has nothing in the world he once ruled, he is forced to start from scratch and climb his way to the top. His future is uncertain, and he has no clue if he still has what it takes to be a demon king. But he still gives it a shot and tries his luck.

