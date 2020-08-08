‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ seemingly draws its inspiration from stereotypical RPG-styled anime where an underdog character makes his way to the top. Even with its overarching premise, it becomes pretty evident that it isn’t very different your regular fare of fantasy anime. Even so, it truly shines when it emphasizes on its stellar world-building and character development. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on August 15, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ centers on a titular demon king named Anoth. His acts of bravery, feats of strength, and power are celebrated by the entire world of demons. Everyone in his world looks up to him as a leader. Over the years, as he uses his abilities to further expand the reach of demons in the world, he comes across gods, goddesses, and even mighty humans who try to stop him. However, none of them proves to be good enough to defeat him. But as a result of his consistent wins against the world’s strongest enemies, he realizes that he finally needs a break from all the violence. And thus, he takes a step back and sets himself up for a reincarnation. For years, no one sees him while he gets a restful sleep to return stronger someday.

After his decades of peaceful slumber, he wakes up as a new man and learns that the world has drastically changed. Since his exit, even the demons lost their hold the world, and other species took over. Furthermore, to his dismay, no one even remembers how is after all these years. After hitting rock bottom, Anoth realizes that only he can change his world and that’s what inspires him to climb back up. To begin with, he first decides to enroll himself in the renowned Demon Academy. To do that, he is expected to appear for a process where his abilities are tested. But strangely, his abilities seem immeasurable. As a result, he is labeled “inept” by the school and its students. Even after going through so much drama, he refuses to give and starts all over again. But even he doesn’t know it he still has what it takes to be the Demon King again or not.

