So far, ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ has not exactly received favorable reviews from fans. However, it has still garnered a small fan following which includes anime viewers who appreciate it for its light-hearted comedy and world-building. So if you haven’t watched it yet, you might want to check it out. For those who have been following it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on August 22, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

As the title suggests, an overpowered demon character is the main character of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy.’ But if you believe that this is another one of those fantasy anime that revolves around the day-to-day snags of overpowered heroes, you’re mistaken. At first, the character in consideration, Anoth, is indeed an overpowered demon. He not only rules the world of his fellow demons but even ruthlessly defeats other noble humans, strong demons, and the mightiest of gods and goddesses to gain control over the entire world. The entire demon community looks up to him and for years, he rules the world by instilling fear in his enemies and respect in allies. But then comes a time when he grows tired of all the fame and bloodshed that comes with his stance as a leader. And for once, he decides to take a step back. He sets himself up for reincarnation and disappears from the face of the earth for several years.

Strangely, Anoth was hoping that even after leaving the world for several decades, he would come back to the same world that he left. To his dismay, when he opens up his eyes, the world, as he knew it, has come to an end—demons don’t rule the world anymore and no one even remembers him. Although really disappointed with what he gets to see, Anoth takes it upon himself to turn things around for the demon community. And so, to begin with, he first tries to enroll himself into a demon academy. When the academy’s officials try to measure his abilities, they discover that they’re somehow immeasurable. As a result, he is labeled as an “inept” demon and his journey gets a terrible start. With so much going on, one can’t help but wonder if he still has what it takes to be a demon or not.

