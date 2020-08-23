There is nothing about the story and character tropes that ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ brings to the table. But then again, that is something we can say about every other anime out there. But at the end of the day, it’s the execution of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ that makes all the difference. In its execution, the anime almost leaves no stone unturned and very manages to entertain you with its limitations. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is scheduled to release on August 29, 2020.

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy English Dub?

You can watch ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Spoilers

Anoth, the main character of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ is a powerful demonic leader who is looked up to by many. He is known for his great feats of strength and courage and although many have taken up the courage to challenge him in the past, almost all have paled out in front of his power. Everyone from brave humans to ballsy demons to everyone mighty gods and goddesses has battled him. But none of them have proven to be strong enough to dethrone him from his Demon King throne. After relentlessly slaying everyone who crosses his path, the Demon King finally begins to realize that he needs to take a step back from all the violence. After considering this decision for a while, he decides that he’ll rest for a couple of years, set himself up for reincarnation, and then return stronger to reestablish his rule as the demon king. Pleased with his decision, he drifts into a long slumber.

After thousands of years, Anoth opens his eyes and returns from his slumber. Within moments, he realizes that the world as he knew it, is not the same anymore. Demons are not as strong as they used to be and other species and creatures now dominate the world. Adding more heft to his problems is the fact that no one even remembers him or his legacy anymore. And so, to make his way back to the top, Anoth starts from the beginning. He enrolls himself into a Demon Academy and hopes that he’ll get to learn something there. To his dismay, even the Academy labels him “inept” because of his immeasurable abilities. As a result, Anoth can’t help but wonder if he still has what it takes to be the Demon King.

