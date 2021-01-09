‘The Promised Neverland’ has a pretty effective hook. You get sucked right into its incredibly immersive plot the moment you realize the true nature of the horror that the idyllic setting of Grace Field House is hiding. When you finally get over the initial shock, the top-notch writing and crisp animation keep your interest glued to the series. The story begins in 2045 and depicts a group of children in an orphanage. By all indications, the children are happy there. However, it is soon revealed that they are raised there only to be served as food to demons at a certain age.

Following the release of its 1st season on January 11, 2019, ‘The Promised Neverland’ received widespread positive reviews, with critics praising it for its concept, execution, and style. It returned with season 2 on January 8, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Promised Neverland’ is set to premiere on January 15, 2020. The series has been produced by CloverWorks Studios with Mamoru Kanbe as the director and Kaiu Shirai as the writer. Takahiro Obata provided the music, and Kazuaki Shimada created the character designs. Kiiro Akiyama sang the opening theme track “Identity” and Myuk sang the ending theme track “Magic.”

Where Can I Watch The Promised Neverland Online?

Season 2 Episodes of ‘The Promised Neverland’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Hulu (North America), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the day of its airing in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina and its affiliated channels. Funimation also has Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Mexican) subtitled versions for its viewers in South America. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Southeast Asia can watch season 2 on iQIYI. Italian viewers can catch the series with Italian subtitles on VVVVID. An English dubbed version of season 1 can be is also available on Funimation.

The Promised Neverland Spoilers

The season 2 premiere picks up the story immediately after where season 1 ended. The children are on the run. They realize that the books they have read as part of their study are going to prove to be much help to them while they are in the wild, especially the ones written by William Minerva. Emma shows other children Minerva’s pen that Norman left for them. Ray figures out how to access the coded messages in the pen. After the night falls, a massive demonic creature starts to hunt the children. Ray gets separated from others and leads the monster away from his foster siblings. The sentient demons who have been hunting the children since their escape arrive and easily kill the monster. They are about to capture Ray but a hooded figure rushes into the clearing on a horseback and leaves with Ray before the demons realize what just happened.

Elsewhere, after Emma collapses due to fever and exhaustion, a second figure shows up there. This one is visibly a woman. When Ray wakes up later in some form of a shelter, he finds Emma. After the mysterious girl comes to take them to the other children, Ray realizes both she and the one who rescued him earlier are demons.