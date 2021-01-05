Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, ‘5-toubun no Hanayome’ tells the story of Futaro Uesug, a diligent high-school student. As his family is dealing with mounting debts, Futaro accepts the job as a highly-paid tutor for the identical quintuplet daughters of the affluent Nakano family. However, he soon realizes that the sisters have vastly dissimilar personalities. Furthermore, they don’t seem to have much inclination toward studying and regularly get below-average grades. While some of the sisters grow fond of him as the series progresses, others remain as hostile as ever. Season 1 of the anime aired between January 10, 2019, and March 28, 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season-2 premiere.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of season 2 of ‘5-toubun no Hanayome,’ titled ‘The Hospital Encounters,’ is set to premiere on January 8, 2021. Tezuka Productions Studios produced the anime. Satoshi Kuwabara directed the first season, with Keiichirō Ōchi serving as the main writer. While Ōchi returns for the second season, the show now has a new director, Kaori. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai have provided the score for season 2. It was announced in December 2020 that The Nakano Family’s Quintuplets, a group made up of 5 voice actresses portraying the quintuplets, would sing the opening theme track “Gotōbun no Katachi” and the ending theme track “Hatsukoi.”

Where to Watch The Quintessential Quintuplets English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘5-toubun no Hanayome’ with English dubbing on Funimation. The anime is available with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. If you are in New Zealand or Australia, then your best bet is AnimeLab.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Spoilers

In the season finale of ‘5-toubun no Hanayome’, Futaro begins showing the signs of fever as well. While on the ropeway, he tells the Nakano sister beside him that he knows that she is Itsuki and not Ichika, before losing his consciousness and resting his head on Itsuki’s bosom. Initially, she thinks that Futaro is being too forward but quickly realizes what has happened. Nino ends up going to the fireworks by herself, while Ichika and Miku reveal to each other that they are both in love with Futaro. Yotsuba and Itsuki consider themselves to be responsible for Futaro’s current condition. All the sisters later get inside his room separately to watch over him. In the closing moments of season 1, the plot suddenly shifts to several years later. It is revealed that Futaro and one of the sisters are now engaged.

