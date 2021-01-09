Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ is a romance Shonen anime that revolves around Futaro Uesugi, an academically well-inclined young man who is forced to deal with problems on multiple fronts. Since his mother’s death, he shares a small apartment with his father and sister. The family was never affluent, but now, the situation has gotten even worse with his father running up a large debt. To get his family out of the financial mess, Futaro decides to take the job of tutoring the identical quintuplet daughters of the wealthy Nakano family. It’s this shared journey of Futaro and five young women that makes the core of the anime.

Season 1 of the series aired between January 10, 2019, and March 28, 2019. ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ season 2 (written in the stylized form (The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬) premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ Season 2, titled ‘Seven Goodbyes Part 1,’ is set to premiere on January 15, 2021. Bibury Animation Studios produced the sophomore season of the anime, after taking over from Tezuka Productions. Satoshi Kuwabara directed the first season, with Keiichirō Ōchi serving as the main writer. While Ōchi returned for the second season, the show acquired a new director, Kaori. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai provided the score for season 2. It was announced in December 2020 that The Nakano Family’s Quintuplets, a group made up of 5 voice actresses portraying the quintuplets, would sing the opening theme track “Gotōbun no Katachi” and the ending theme track “Hatsukoi.”

Where to Watch The Quintessential Quintuplets English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘5-toubun no Hanayome’ with English simuldub on Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand or Australia). The anime is available with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, viewers can watch season 2 on either TV networks TBS, SUN, and BS11 or Netflix Japan.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Spoilers

It doesn’t take long for Futaro to figure out that his new students would rather do virtually anything else than study, and that attitude has predictably led to all of them having horrible grades. He realizes that this will be a long and uphill battle. In the season-2 premiere, Futaro is in the hospital recovering from his illness. All five sisters visit him at one point or another. While conversing with one of them, Futaro is suddenly reminded of a girl he met years earlier.

