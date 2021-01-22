Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ is a slice-of-life romance anime about a high school student Futaro Uesugi, who becomes the teacher of identical quintuplet Nakano sisters. He quickly learns that his students are not academically inclined. However, as the series progresses, he begins to inspire them with his tenacity and love for education. The sisters, Itsuki, Nino, Miku, Ichika, and Yotsuba, develop individual bonds with Futaro and often compete for his attention.

Season 1 of the series aired from January 10, 2019, to March 28, 2019. ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ season 2 (written in the stylized form ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬’) premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ season 2 episode 4, titled ‘Seven Goodbyes Part 3,’ is set to premiere on January 29, 2021. Bibury Animation Studios produced the sophomore season of the anime after taking over from Tezuka Productions. Satoshi Kuwabara directed the first season, with Keiichirō Ōchi serving as the main writer. While Ōchi returned for the second season, the show acquired a new director, Kaori. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai provided the score. The Nakano Family Quintuplets, a group made up of 5 voice actresses portraying the quintuplets, sang both the opening theme track “Go-Tōbun no Katachi” and the ending theme track “Hatsukoi.”

Where to Watch The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Go-Toubun no Hanayome’ with English simuldub on Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand or Australia). The anime is available with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, viewers can watch season 2 on either TV networks TBS, SUN, BS11, or Netflix Japan.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Futaro takes a shower in Nino’s room and speaks about his bizarre reencounter with a girl he met 5 years earlier in Kyoto. Since their first meeting, that girl has held a special place in Futaro’s heart, but he didn’t know her name. Seeing her after all these years surprises Futaro. The girl, who suspiciously looks like one of the Nakano sisters, introduces herself as Rena. She observes that Futaro has changed a lot. Before leaving, she tells him that they will never see each other again. While conversing with Nino, Futaro discovers that she has been working on the problems he prepared for her. Nino apologizes to him. But when Futaro asks her to do the same to Itsuki, she refuses.

During another visit to Nino’s room, Futaro learns that her rude behavior stems from how much she loves her sisters. Nino speaks to Futaro about Kintaro, making him panic. After all, it was Futaro who put on a blonde wig and introduced himself as Kintaro to Nino. Since then, Nino has harbored serious feelings for Kintaro. She asks Futaro to talk to Kintaro on her behalf. Futaro tries to keep up the façade, but Nino sees right through it and leaves the hotel. Elsewhere, Yotsuba still struggles to balance sports with her studies. In episode 4, we might find out where Nino has gone after abruptly leaving the hotel. Futaro might a way to help Yotsuba in the next episode.

