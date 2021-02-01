‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ is an anime adaptation of the manga series of the same name by Negi Haruba. This slice-of-life romance anime revolves around an academically gifted student named Futaro Uesugi, who begins tutoring the Nakano sisters, who are identical quintuplets. Although he discovers that all of his new charges are terrible students, he completely devotes himself to bettering their grades. In time, he develops a unique relationship with each of them. Season 1 of the anime aired between January 10, 2019, and March 28, 2019. Season 2 (written in the stylized form ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬’) premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ season 2 episode 5, titled ‘Good Work Today,’ is set to premiere on February 5, 2021. Bibury Animation Studios produced the sophomore season of the anime after taking over from Tezuka Productions. Satoshi Kuwabara directed the first season, with Keiichirō Ōchi serving as the main writer. While Ōchi returned for the second season, the show acquired a new director, Kaori. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai provided the score. The Nakano Family Quintuplets, a group made up of the 5 voice actresses portraying the quintuplets, sang both the opening theme track “Go-Tōbun no Katachi” and the ending theme track “Hatsukoi.”

Where to Watch The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Go-Toubun no Hanayome’ with English simuldub on Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand or Australia). The anime is available with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, viewers can watch season 2 on these TV networks: TBS, SUN, BS11, or Netflix Japan.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Ichika, Itsuki, and Futaro try to develop a plan to get Yotsuba out of the track team. After Ichika leaves to get her remaining two siblings, Futaro convinces Itsuki to approach the team as Yotsuba and tell them that she will not continue to be part of it because of the impending exam, while he distracts the real Yotsuba. The plan fails as the team sees through the ruse. However, Nino arrives with her hair cut short and, pretending to be Yotsuba, forces the team leader to accept that Yotsuba is quitting the team. Nino and Itsuki reconcile.

All sisters go back home and begin preparing for the exam earnestly. Yotsuba reveals that she spoke with the track team and told them that she would help them prepare for the meet and then quit. Futaro suggests that the siblings should use crib sheets as a last resort. This surprises the siblings as they never thought that Futaro would suggest something like this.

The exam doesn’t go particularly well for any of the siblings. While they do their best and definitely show signs of improvement, it’s clearly not enough. As they wait for Futaro on the tutoring day, they find out from Ebata, their father’s secretary, that Futaro has quit his job, and Ebata will be teaching them from now on. He also tells them that their father has forbidden Futaro from ever entering their home. They discover that the crib sheets were meant to encourage them to acquire marks in the right way.

They find Futaro working at a cake shop and asks him to deliver a cake to their home. On their way, Futaro falls into the lake, and all sisters jump into the water to rescue him, including Nino, who doesn’t know how to swim. Futaro subsequently pulls Nino to the shore. The episode ends with Futaro realizing that the siblings have moved into a new home. In episode 5, we might find out how the siblings are faring in their new residence.

