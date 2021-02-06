The anime adaptation of the manga series by Negi Haruba, ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ is a slice-of-life romance show that revolves around an academically gifted boy named Futaro Uesugi and his developing relationships with the identical quintuplet Nakano sisters. Season 1 of the anime aired between January 10, 2019, and March 28, 2019. Season 2 (written in the stylized form ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬’) premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ season 2 episode 6, titled ‘The Last Exam,’ is set to premiere on February 12, 2021. Bibury Animation Studios produced the sophomore season of the anime after taking over from Tezuka Productions. Satoshi Kuwabara directed the first season, with Keiichirō Ōchi serving as the main writer. While Ōchi returned for the second season, the show acquired a new director, Kaori. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai provided the score. The Nakano Family Quintuplets, a group made up of the 5 voice actresses portraying the quintuplets, sang both the opening theme track “Go-Tōbun no Katachi” and the ending theme track “Hatsukoi.”

Where to Watch The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Go-Toubun no Hanayome’ with English simuldub on Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand or Australia). The anime is available with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, viewers can watch season 2 on these TV networks: TBS, SUN, BS11, or Netflix Japan.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 5 begins with a flashback of when Futaro told Maruo Nakano that he is quitting. The story then shifts back to the present time. It’s the start of a brand-new year. Futaro and his sister Raiha run into the Nakano sisters on the street. The sisters invite them to their new home. After Raiha leaves, Futaro begins teaching his five students. He notices that Ichika is falling asleep during the session. The other sisters reveal to him that Ichika has been working extra hours to pay the bills. They consider the possibilities of getting jobs of their own.

Futaro’s boss tells him that a film crew will be visiting the cake shop to shoot some scenes. Futaro discovers that one of the actresses is Ichika. As he watches her perform, he realizes how exceptionally talented she is. He later accompanies Nino and Yotsuba to grocery shopping. They spot Itsuki and Maruo in a restaurant together. The three of them decide to get into the eatery and sit at the bar so they can listen in.

Maruo is disappointed at the grades the sisters have received in the recent exam. Itsuki counters by saying that they are making progress. Maruo decides to give them and Futaro one more chance. Episode 6 might focus on the final exam of the semester. It might show whether Futaro will continue to be the siblings’ teacher or be replaced with someone more experienced.

