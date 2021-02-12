‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ or ‘Go-Tōbun no Hanayome’ is a slice-of-life romance anime based on a manga series by Negi Haruba. It tells the story of the identical quintuplet Nakano sisters and their individual relationships with their new private tutor, Futaro Uesugi. As Futaro helps them improve their grades, they in turn usher in positive changes in his life. Season 1 of the anime aired between January 10, 2019, and March 28, 2019. Season 2 (written in the stylized form ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬’) premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ season 2 episode 7, titled ‘Begin the Offensive,’ is set to premiere on February 19, 2021. Bibury Animation Studios produced the sophomore season of the anime after taking over from Tezuka Productions. Satoshi Kuwabara directed the first season, with Keiichirō Ōchi serving as the main writer. While Ōchi returned for the second season, the show acquired a new director, Kaori. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai provided the score. The Nakano Family Quintuplets, a group made up of the 5 voice actresses portraying the quintuplets, sang both the opening theme track “Go-Tōbun no Katachi” and the ending theme track “Hatsukoi.”

Where to Watch The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Go-Toubun no Hanayome’ with English simuldub on Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand or Australia). The anime is available with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, viewers can watch season 2 on these TV networks: TBS, SUN, BS11, or Netflix Japan.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 6 begins at the restaurant, with Maruo Nakano leaving after giving Itsuki and Yotsuba his final warning. Futaro and Nino, who have been sitting at the bar, come over. Futaro says that he can’t believe that Maruo just threatened the girls with transferring. He then declares that he will ensure that they all pass the upcoming final exam.

With two months to go until the finals, the girls devote themselves completely to their studies with Futaro’s help. Itsuki seems to have made an important decision about her future. She has decided that she will be a teacher like her mother. While visiting her mother’s grave, she meets one of her mother’s former students, Shimoda, and learns that the woman is a teacher. When Itsuki reveals that she wants to join the education sector herself, Shimoda correctly guesses that Itsuki’s inspiration is not just her mother. After all, Futaro’s presence in her life has equally influenced this decision.

Meanwhile, with Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, Miku tries to perfect a chocolate recipe and keeps feeding Futaro the results of her experiments. And he continues to eat them, even though they cause nosebleeds. Ichika convinces Miku to take help from Nino. Of all the Nakano sisters, Miku seems to be the most fiercely competitive about Futaro’s attention. On February 14, Futaro again eats her chocolate but acts as if it’s just another day. This makes Miku realize that he sees none of the sisters as anything beyond his students. But realizing this ends up making her more resolute.

While conversing with Yotsuba, Futaro realizes that each sister has a subject in which she is strong and tells them to help him teach that specific subject to the other girls. This proves to be an exceptional idea, especially for Yotsuba. At their previous school, the sisters were allowed to retake an exam after they all didn’t pass. While Yotsuba was the only one who failed again, all the sisters transferred to their current school. Discovering that she can actually help her sisters with their studies uplifts her spirit, and she starts improving in the other subjects as well.

When the results come out, all sisters seem to have passed, though Nino is absent from the celebration. The episode ends as Futaro goes to fetch her. Episode 7 might show why Nino has decided to skip the party. The sisters might decide to continue studying under Futaro.

Read More: Best Slice of Life Anime of All Time