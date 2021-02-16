The 13th installment of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ returned with its 9th episode on Bravo on February 14, 2021. ‘The Hostess With The Least-est’ saw the ladies continuing their vacation in the Isle of Palms. However, as expected, things get complicated when the drama between Marlo and Kenya reaches a boiling point. Porsha, who has been concentrating on her activism since the start of season 13, is still focused on how to reach her goals. She struggles to cope with the verdict in the Breonna Taylor murder case.

On the other hand, Kandi decides to celebrate Cynthia’s last days of singledom by hosting a dungeon-style stripper party, which is inclusive of a very special surprise package. Kenya and Kandi have their own discussion on the side. Kandi asks Kenya to stop being annoying. She also explains that she needs to make sure the baby has a sitter for tonight. She admits that she has been unsuccessful in being a good host. An upset Kenya starts to cry since she is quite stressed out. She confesses how Marc has been putting her through a lot. Kandi is annoyed, but she decides to cut her some slack. Well, this is what the last episode was all about! That being said, let’s now get to the details of the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 10 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Episode 10 is slated to release on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo Tv. New episodes should air every Sunday at the same time slot. If there are any unforeseen changes in the schedule, we will keep you updated!

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 10 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a Bravo Tv show, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. You can also head to their site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have numerous options open to them like Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 12 of the show, while Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the latest episodes on the platform. You can additionally watch the show on NBC and Peacock.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Episode 10 is called ‘What Happened in the Dungeon?’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “The ladies participate in a dungeon-themed surprise bachelorette party for Cynthia; when the cameras stop for the night, the ladies continue with a crazy, hours-long after-party that leads to accusations, denials, and the breaking of girl code.”

