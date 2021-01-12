Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a fantasy anime that tells the story of a band of knights in the land of Britannia. About ten years before the story begins, the members of the group parted ways and vanished from history after they were accused of arranging a coup by the Holy Knights in the Liones Kingdom. It is later discovered that it was a ploy by the Holy Knights themselves to remove the most dangerous obstacle on their path before they secured control over the kingdom. Now, Princess Elizabeth Liones embarks on a journey to find those seven legendary knights and convince them to help her free her people from the tyranny of the Holy Knights.

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ premiered on October 5, 2014, and has become one of the most popular anime in recent years. Netflix has the license for the anime’s English release. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special) or ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ titled ‘From Purgatory,’ is set to premiere on January 13, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Episode 0 of season 5, a 76.5 special, titled ‘Great Charming Emission Special,’ was released on January 6, 2021. The season was supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

‘Dragon’s Judgement’ is slated to be the final season of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins.’ Studio Deen, the current producer of the anime, worked together on the project with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack’. Their collaboration on the previous season was heavily criticized because of the poor animation quality. As a result, fans are tentatively looking forward to the season. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes in season 5, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Online?

As mentioned above, Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ but the streaming giant hasn’t released any information yet about when the season will be available on the platform. Viewers can watch the first 4 seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. The first 4 seasons are available with Japanese audio and subtitles and English subtitles on Netflix Japan. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Spoilers

On her quest to find the seven near-mythical knights, Elizabeth runs into the seemingly youthful but lecherous owner of the Boat Hat tavern and his companion, a talking pig called Hawk. She later learns that he is Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath and the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins. Together, they set out and eventually find the rest of the band: Diane, the Sin of Envy; Ban, the Sin of Greed; King, the Sin of Sloth; Gowther, the Sin of Lust; Merlin, the Sin of Gluttony; and Escanor, the Sin of Pride. It is revealed that when the Holy Knights framed the Sins, they were under a demon’s influence. Through the Holy Knights’ actions, the demons are unleashed in Britannia, prompting Meliodas and the Sins to engage the Demon King and his Lieutenants, the Ten Commandments, in an epic war.

If ‘Dragon’s Judgement’ is indeed the last season of the anime, many plot threads have to come to logical conclusions quickly. We might find out how the second Holy War between the demons and alliance of the goddesses, fairies, giants, and humans takes shape. Elizabeth has been abducted by the demon Estarossa. The former’s fate might be revealed in the next season. Ban might find a way to bring Meliodas back from purgatory. Here is the trailer for the next season.

