Episode 6 of the second season of 'The Spanish Princess' follows Catherine and Henry to France, where they clash yet again on their political views and visions for their daughter Mary's future. Meanwhile, London is engulfed in riots fueled by xenophobia and economic uncertainty.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 episode 7 premieres on November 22, 2020, on Starz, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The show releases weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot, and the next episode will be its penultimate. It is set to wrap up with its eighth episode on December 6, 2020.

Where to Stream The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

‘The Spanish Princess’ airs new episodes every Sunday on Starz. All you need to watch the show on TV is an active cable subscription, but if you’re not inclined to savor it on television, you can catch the episodes online on Starz’s official website.

Another way is to stream the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). If you’re cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. New episodes, following their TV premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh and penultimate episode of ‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 is titled ‘Faith’. Here is the official synopsis of the episode: “A new religion is on the rise, as is the tension at court; Catherine must stop Henry’s dangerous paranoia from turning friends into enemies.” Things seem to be getting tenser as the excitement builds up for an explosive season finale. Check out the promo below!

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 episode 6 is titled ‘Field of Cloth of Gold.’

It takes viewers through two major events of historical significance that took place during the reign of Henry VIII – the Field of the Cloth of Gold and the Evil May Day riots. Catherine and Henry head to France for a diplomatic meeting at which Henry hopes to form an alliance by betrothing their very young daughter Mary to the dauphin of France. Catherine is against this idea and wants to strengthen their alliance with her home country by promising Mary to Charles V of Spain.

While her parents clash over who to marry her off to, Mary is taken care of by Maggie. After meeting with her former lady-in-waiting Rose, who is now a mother of three and advises Catherine to be happy with what she possesses instead of lamenting things she does not have, Catherine begins to take more of an interest in the upbringing of Mary. She even requests Henry to arrange for proper academic education for Mary, the kind that is suitable for a male royal.

Civil unrest, economic strife, and general xenophobia cause London to erupt in riots, and Henry, poisoned and manipulated by Wolsey, believes that the people are rebelling against him. So he decides to hang a whole lot of them. Catherine begs him for mercy and is able to change his mind at the last minute.

