‘Winter’, the third part of ‘The Third Day’, revolves around Helen (Naomie Harris) and her two daughters, Elli (Nico Parker) and Talulah (Charlotte Gairdner-Mihell), who are revealed to be Sam’s (Jude Law) family. While Helen told the inhabitants of Osea that they are there to celebrate Elli’s birthday, her real reason is to find out what happened to her husband. The episode ‘Tuesday – The Daughter’ mainly focuses on Helen learning about some of the things that her husband has done on the island and his ultimate fate. As the series is rapidly progressing towards its finale, the penultimate episode is filled with answers, explanations, and expositions. SPOILERS AHEAD.

‘The Third Day’ part 3 episode 3, titled ‘Last Day – The Dark’, is set to be released on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The episode will simultaneously stream on HBO Max and broadcast on HBO Latino. In the UK, ‘The Third Day’ part 3 episode 3 will air on October 20, on Sky Atlantic. The series had been streaming on NOW TV until early October but is not currently available on the platform.

‘Tuesday – The Daughter’ opens with Helen and her girls in their room at the Martins’ (Paddy Considine and Emily Watson) pub/home. When they hear the screams of a woman in agony, Helen goes to investigate. It is revealed that Jess (Katherine Waterston) is pregnant and currently in labor. Because of her background as a veterinarian, Helen is able to help Jess by turning her baby from the transverse lie position. She then speaks to Mr. Martin about Sam. He blatantly lies to her and says that he has never seen him. Later, she learns from the hotel owner that Sam has been on the island. She then goes back to confront Mr. Martin with the information and is told that Sam had an affair while he was on the island, but eventually left, saying that he wanted to go back to his wife.

Helen decides to leave Osea for good with her daughters. But now, Ellie seems reluctant. She has formed a bond with Kail, Jess’s daughter. While driving to the causeway, the family spots Jess on the beach. They pull her out of the water and get her to an empty house. Helen helps her deliver the baby and then learns that Sam is the father of the new-born girl. She also finds out that Sam is on the island and lives in the ‘Big House’. When Jess asks her to get him, so she can introduce him to his daughter, Helen tells her own daughters to look over Jess and leaves. As she approaches the Big House, Sam sees her first. The episode ends with Sam and Helen staring at each other. Elsewhere, Kail reveals the secret of the island to Ellie, while Jess converses with Talulah. She quickly figures out her identity and tries to attack her with a knife, believing the girl to be a threat to her youngest daughter’s inheritance. However, Talulah manages to escape through a window.

The money from part 1 is mentioned in ‘Tuesday – The Daughter’. That storyline might receive some focus in the finale. Helen might find out that her son Nathan is alive. She and Sam might have a conversation about his indiscretions. Considering that Talulah was attacked, the family is in grave danger. Sam and Helen might have to work together to get their children off Osea.

