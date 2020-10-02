A lot of generic romance anime end at the “grand proposal” after which the two main characters fly off into the sunset and live happily ever after. Not that it’s a bad approach towards the genre, but it’s just too cliché. So, if, like me, the neophyte in you goes around looking for something that’s more refreshing than we usually get to see, there’s a lot in this anime for you. For starters, it does not end at the “grand proposal” I mentioned earlier, it actually begins there. Other than that, I’ll let you be the judge. To make sure you check out this new rom-com romp, read on further.

Tonikaku Kawaii Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Seven Arcs Studio (‘Dog Days’, ‘Arte‘), ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is a manga adaptation. The first episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is scheduled to release on October 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ will stream on Crunchyroll on October 3, 2020. Along with that, the anime will also broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ revolves around Nasa Yuzaki, a boy who often gets ridiculed for his name. And because of this, Nasa wishes to be known for something more. Luckily for him, it’s this thought that helps him get the highest marks in his country’s mock exams. As a result, he finds himself on the right path to get a highschool of his choice.

But just when things start working out for him, his life hits a rewind button when first spots a girl walking towards his home one day. It’s love at first sight. One look at her and he’s overwhelmed by her beauty. But little does he realize that his life is about to change for the worse. What looks like a blessing from a distance is actually a curse. The boy almost dies in his pursuit to admire her beauty but she manages to save him in the nick of time. As soon as he opens his eyes, he gathers the courage to let out his feelings for her. Almost believing that she’ll suddenly disappear, he takes his chances and proposes her. To his surprise, she accepts his proposal. However, she does so with a condition—she wants to get married to him. Nasa’s joy knows no bounds and he happily accepts her condition. Soon after, his injuries take a toll on him and he drifts into a long slumber.

To his dismay, when his eyes open again, he learns that the girl has disappeared in thin air. Just like he had feared. At this moment, he decides to give up on everything else in life and pursue only one thing he truly wants—find the girl of his dreams. But he seems to have run out of luck as he does not find her even after several years. But then again, the door of his home gets knocked again and he gets a second chance at the relationship he couldn’t previously pursue.

Read More on Anime Preview: Dan Machi Season 3 Episode 1