Developed by Seven Arcs Productions, ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ or ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ is an anime about love, taking chances, and pursuing dreams. It is based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kenjiro Hata and published by Shogakukan. Hiroshi Ikehata is directing the series, with Kazuho Hyodo serving as the main writer. The score has been provided by Endō. The series premiered on October 3, 2020, and has since become a popular anime because of its incredibly likable protagonists. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’.

Tonikaku Kawaii Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’, titled ‘Friend’, is set to release on December 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The anime can also be watched on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

The creator of the original manga, Kenjiro Hata, is mostly known for writing and illustrating ‘Hayate the Combat Butler’. ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ depicts the unique love story between Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Tsukuyomi. Nasa, who is an everyday genius, has always been teased about his odd first name. He wants to join an elite school. As he makes his way to the school so he can take the entrance examination, he sees Tsukasa, and everything else fades into the background. But because of his carelessness, he gets hit by a truck. Fortunately, Tsukasa is there, and she saves his life. Later, he proposes his love for her. She accepts under one condition, that he will have to marry her. Years pass after that, and Nasa turns 18. One day, he suddenly finds Tsukasa on his doorstep. She has returned to begin her life with him.

In episode 10, Tsukasa and Nasa stay at a temporary apartment as their home had burned down. Their landlord contacts him and tells them that they can rent an apartment after a new complex is built at the same location where the old complex stood. Nasa and Tsukasa share a candid and personal moment together at Otogi Park.

