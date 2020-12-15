Based on a manga series by Kenjiro Hata, ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ or ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ is an unconventional love story about a couple who gets married first and then falls in love. Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Tsukuyomi’s paths cross one day when she saves his life. After that, he falls head over heels for her. When he proposes, she accepts, but under one condition —he has to agree to marry her. Years pass, but Nasa doesn’t forget the promise he made to that beautiful but strange girl. One day, there is a knock on his door. When he opens it, Tsukasa is standing there. The two then begin their life together. This relatively new show premiered on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’.

Tonikaku Kawaii Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’, titled ‘Couple’, is set to release on December 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The anime can also be watched on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

After learning the news that Nasa and Tsukasa’s apartment has been destroyed in a fire, Chitose and her maids start wondering where they might have been living now. Tsukasa doesn’t give her the real address and escapes. When she gets to the bathhouses, she sees that Nasa is interested in a takoyaki plate. After Nasa figures out exactly what type of food it is, he announces that he wants to host a takoyaki party. This is followed by Chitose’s sudden arrival and attempts to win over Tsukasa by purchasing a few consoles for her. Aya initially doubts Tsukasa’s cooking skills but is proven wrong. She, Tsukasa, and Chitose find out that they have quite a few things in common. They start competing while playing ‘Street Fighter V: Champion Edition’, with the promise that the winner is free to do anything with Nasa. After Aya emerges as the winner, Tsukasa challenges her in the original ‘Street Fighter’. She wins this time and kisses Nasa.

