‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is every Otaku’s waifu dream come true. It brings you the perfect vanilla romance with its two charismatic characters who, in some ways, subvert the common tropes of the genre. Along with that, even the artwork of the first episode seems as good as the source material. As always, Seven Arcs Studio has done a great job. So if you’re into romance anime that are a little different from your regular share of redundant shows of the genre, you should check this one out. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Tonikaku Kawaii Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Seven Arcs Studio (‘Dog Days’, ‘Arte‘), ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is a manga adaptation. The second episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is scheduled to release on October 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Along with that, the anime will also broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ centers on Nasa Yuzaki, a kid who often gets mocked for his name. And this is why Nasa wishes to be known for something other than his unique name. Luckily for him, he finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel when he manages to score the highest grades in the entire nation. With this, he gets to choose which high school he wants to enrolls himself into.

But just when things finally seem to get better for him, life drowns him in a new wave of problems. It all beings when he finds a pretty girl walking towards his home one day and instantly falls in love with her. He gets so lost in her beauty that he almost ends up killing himself. But just when he’s on the verge of dying, the girl saves him. Moments later, his eyes open and he finds the girl of his dreams in front of him. Without thinking twice, he proposes her. To his surprise, she accepts his proposal but with a condition—he’ll have to marry her. Nasa happily agrees and drifts into a peaceful slumber.

When his eyes open up again, the girl is nowhere to be found. And that’s when he decides to give up on everything else and look for her. After relentlessly looking for her for years, he hears a mysterious knock on his door one day. His wife has finally returned. But where was she all this while and what other secrets does she hold?

