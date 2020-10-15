The never-dying romance anime genre has a whole new offering this season. ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ isn’t exactly like your regular fare of high school romance anime. Instead of ending its storyline at the protagonists’ marriage, it actually begins there and also surprises you by not conforming to most existing archetypes. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, check it out right away. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Tonikaku Kawaii Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Seven Arcs Studio (‘Dog Days’, ‘Arte‘), ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is a manga adaptation. The second episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is scheduled to release on October 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Along with that, the anime will also broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is all about the life of a seemingly ordinary school kid named Nasa Yuzaki. Often Nasa gets teased for his weird name and as much as he tries to ignore people who tease him, he can’t help but feel bad about it. Nasa tries to distract himself by working hard on his academics. His hard work ultimately pays off well when he scores the highest grades in all of Japan. As a result, Nasa gets to choose a high school of his choice. For once, things seem to be working out quite well for him. But not for long.

One day, while glaring out of his bedroom window, Nasa sets his eyes on a beautiful young girl. He is so stunned by her beauty that he loses track of time. It is love at first sight. He is so hypnotized by her perfection that he almost kills himself. But in the nick of time, the girl of his dreams saves his life. As soon as he opens his eyes again, he finds her right in front of him. Lost in her beauty all over again, Nasa wastes no time. Without any delay, he proposes to her. To his surprise, she accepts his proposal; only on one condition—he has to marry her. Nasa’s joy knows no bounds when he hears her condition and unanimously agrees. With this, he peacefully falls back into his slumber.

Upon waking up again, he looks around with the girl nowhere to be found. Determined to get her back, he gives up on everything else and frantically looks for her for years. Unfortunately, after those few initial strokes of luck, he’s now left with none. Just when he’s about to give up, he hears a gentle knock on his door. It’s her. His future wife has returned. But what is her secret?

