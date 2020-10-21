If you’ve always wondered what happens to our beloved anime characters after they get married, you should definitely check out ‘Tonikaku Kawaii.’ Sure, it has lovey-dovey, honey-dipped moments throughout its runtime. Sure, it conforms to many tropes of the romance genre. But along with that, it brings to its fore a grounded side of romantic relationships that we don’t usually get to see in most romance anime.

Here is everything you need to know about its next episode:

Tonikaku Kawaii Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Seven Arcs Studio (‘Dog Days’, ‘Arte‘), ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is a manga adaptation. The 4th episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is scheduled to release on October 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Along with that, the anime will also broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

Nasa Yuzaki is pretty prodigious for his age. But despite being academically gifted, he struggles to fit in. Not to mention, he often becomes the base of every joke because of his unusual name. Even so, Nasa manages to get by. He devotes most of his time to studies and eventually it pays off well for him. After scoring the highest grades in all of Japan, Nasa gets the option of choosing a high school of his choice. For once, everything seems just fine. However, little does he realize that the worst is yet to come.

He glares out of his room’s window one day and before he even realizes it, he finds himself looking down at a beautiful young woman. He is blown away by her beauty. Time stands still. And for a while, the rest of the world fades away. But amid these thoughts of fascination, he almost falls down into his death bed. Luckily for him, the girl of his dreams saves his life. He opens his eyes and finds her right in front of him. Still dazed by his near-death experience, he wastes no time and proposes to her. With luck still on his side, the girl accepts his proposal, that too, with a surprising condition—he must marry her. He agrees delightedly and then dozes off into the most peaceful slumber.

Sadly, when he opens up again, the girl is nowhere to be found. This tragedy marks the inception of a whole new life for him. He relentlessly looks for her, disregarding everything else in life. But to his dismay, the girl seems to have disappeared in thin air. Then one day, he hears a knock on his door again, and when he opens it, hope is restored—it’s her.

Read More: Best Romantic Anime on Netflix