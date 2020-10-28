‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ ticks all the right boxes for being a prefect romance anime. Lovable characters—check. A heart touching storyline—check. Uniqueness—check. Scintillating soundtracks—check. There clearly isn’t anything else you would want from a romance anime. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, check it out right away. For those who have been watching it all this while, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Tonikaku Kawaii Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Seven Arcs Studio (‘Dog Days’, ‘Arte‘), ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is a manga adaptation. The 5th episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is scheduled to release on October 31, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Along with that, the anime will also broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ centers on Nasa Yuzaki who’s a studious young boy and academically gifted. But because he devotes most of his time to studies, his social life suffers. His weird name makes him the base of all jokes and for once, he wishes to be known for something else. Things do eventually get better for him. He scores the highest grades in his entrance tests and gets the freedom to choose a high school of his choice. However, little does he realize that his life is about to change.

It all begins when he stares out of his window one day and sets his eyes on a beautiful girl. The girl just seems perfect and he’s completely blown away by her flawlessness. For once, he forgets all about his studies and everything around him fades away. It’s love at first sight for him. But while he’s lost in her beauty, he almost ends up killing himself. Luckily for him, the girl is right there to save his life. He opens up his eyes and sees her sitting close to him. Still dazed from the fall and realizing that he may never get this opportunity again, he proposes to her. To his surprise, she accepts it, that, too, with a favorable condition—he has to marry her. There’s nothing more Nasa could have asked for. So he drifts off into a peaceful slumber, only to wake up and never see her again.

The girl of his dreams disappears in thin air. Even when he gives up on everything just to find her, he fails. But then one day, someone shows up on his porch and knocks on his door. His wife has returned, this time to stay with him forever.

