Based on a manga series by Kenjiro Hata, ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is a romance anime that subverts the expectations and tells a story that begins in marriage and leads to love. The manga originally started publishing in February 2018. On October 3, 2020, the anime, developed by Seven Arcs (‘Dog Days’, ‘Arte‘), had its premiere. In a short period, the show has gained international recognition, with critics praising it for its well-rounded characters and the subtle and light humor in the plot. The series also has a memorable score provided by Endō. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Tonikaku Kawaii Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Screenwriter Kazuho Hyodo developed the script based on Hata’s manga. Hiroshi Ikehata is directing the project. The 6th episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is set to be released on November 6, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The anime can also be watched on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is a poignant love story about a quiet and intelligent boy named Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Tsukuyomi, a girl who saves him from an accident. Nasa’s odd name has been a long source of amusement for the people around him. After he sees Tsukasa for the first time through his window, he immediately falls in love. Books lay forgotten as he begins pursuing her. Mesmerized by her beauty, he sees the whole world as a blur and is almost run over by a truck. But, fortunately for him, Tsukasa has enough presence of mind to save him. Still overwhelmed by her beauty, he tells her that he loves her. Tsukasa replies that she will accept the proposal if he agrees to marry her immediately. Nasa does the only thing he can do at that moment, he agrees.

However, Tsukasa leaves soon after, as if vanishing into thin air. Three years later, there is a knock at the door. When Nasa opens it, Tsukasa is standing on the other side. The series subsequently chronicles the ups and downs of their life together.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time