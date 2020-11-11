Created by Seven Arcs Studio (‘Dog Days’, ‘Arte‘), ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is a poignant romance anime series about a couple who meet, get married, and then fall in love. Despite its recent premiere, which happened on October 3, 2020, the series has already managed to garner considerable attention. it is based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kenjiro Hata. The show has a unique premise, likable protagonists, and a fast-moving storyline. Screenwriter Kazuho Hyodo penned the script, and Hiroshi Ikehata is serving as the director. The score has been provided by Endō. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s next episode.

Tonikaku Kawaii Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 7th episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is set to be released on November 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The anime can also be watched on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

Nasa Yuzaki has always been on the receiving end of jokes and mockery for his unique first name. He also has always been a genius. After a girl named Tsukasa Tsukuyomi saves him from a terrible accident, he falls deeply in love with her. When he expresses his feelings to her, she says that she will accept his proposal if he agrees to marry her. Nasa happily accepts. Three years later, she reappears in his life, and they start living together.

In ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ episode 6, Tsukasa accidentally ends up in Nasa’s bed. this makes him wonder whether they need a bigger apartment. However, Tsukasa seems to be perfectly fine with living in this apartment. That night, they discuss the subject. This makes Nasa realize that he will require his parents to serve as guarantors. Problem is, he hasn’t told them about the marriage yet. He subsequently contacts them and breaks the news. The following day, a possible visit to Nara is discussed. Tsukasa is very happy with the prospect and claims that the trip will be their honeymoon.

