Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Kenjiro Hata, ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ or ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ tells the story of Nasa Yuzaki, an everyday genius, who falls head over heels for a girl who saves him from a potentially fatal accident. The manga debuted on February 14, 2018, on Weekly Shōnen Sunday. On March 4, 2020, official confirmation came that Seven Arcs Animation Studio was producing the series. It premiered on October 3, 2020, and is quickly establishing itself as one of the best romance anime of recent years. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’.

Tonikaku Kawaii Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 9th episode of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’, titled ‘Daily Life’, is slated to release on November 28, 2020.

Where to Watch Tonikaku Kawaii English Dub Online?

‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The anime can also be viewed on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

Tonikaku Kawaii Spoilers

His unique name has always been a source of mild embarrassment for Nasa. One day, while making his way to his high school entrance exam, he nearly dies in an accident but a beautiful girl named Tsukasa Tsukuyomi saves his life. he immediately falls in love with her and expresses his feelings towards her. She tells him that she will accept them if he agrees to marry her. He consents. A considerable time passes after that. Nasa turns 18. In his memory, the promise he made to Tsukasa is still vivid. One day, he opens his door and finds her standing there. She has brought a marriage form with her. They subsequently begin their lives together. In episode 8, Nasa and Tsukasa finally reach Nara. Nasa introduces his wife to his parents, Kanoka and Enishi, and reveals that he actually grew up in Tokyo. His parents later relocated to Nara because of his father’s work as an archaeologist. The couple spends the next day visiting various tourist spots in the city. It is revealed that Enishi has asked Tsukasa to look after his son. When they finally go back to Tokyo, they discover their apartment has been destroyed in a fire.

