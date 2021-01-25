The 6th episode of the fourth season of TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ is aptly titled ‘C-section in Jeopardy’. What happens here is Myrka is forced to attend her last sonogram appointment alone due to COVID-19. On the other hand, Reanna’s planned C-section is suspected to end in jeopardy. Lilly is pregnant with her second child while Tyra and Alex go on their first date in over a year. More on that later. Now the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Want some more details? Well, let’s get started.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 7 is slated to premiere on Sunday, January 31, 2021, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The previous three seasons are currently available on Hulu. New episodes should be added to the platform after they air on tv screens.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 of Season 4 of ‘Unexpected’ is called ‘The Circumcision Conversation’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Reanna gives birth during a pandemic. Jenna and Aden fight over the baby shower. Tyra has a little too much fun on her cheerleading trip in Miami, Florida. A debate over circumcision makes Lilly and Lawrence’s family dinner awkward.”

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

Jenna has a very close relationship with her mom although she does not live with her. She has grown up with her dad since she moved in with him when she was in the ninth grade. She took the decision because she was then having issues with her mother. And now, she has issues with her dad. Jenna’s father and mother want to have two baby showers. But Jenna wants only one event and wishes that both her parents are present. On the other hand, Aden’s family also wants to organize just one baby shower. She only wishes that everyone can get along, only for the sake of her baby.

Myrka’s mother Lilliana had kicked her out of the house when she found out her daughter was pregnant. However, her partner Ethan is a responsible and a good guy. His family is also supportive and they take in Myrka. As per Lilliana, Myrka is now Charlie and Michelle’s problem. Reanna is still furious with her ex-boyfriend Taron. She does not want to share any responsibility but Taron wants to share custody.

