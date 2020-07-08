From what we know about it through its source manga, ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ follows a very simplistic storyline. Using its two main characters as narrative devices, it explores all kinds of hilarious situational gags and shows how their personalities are the polar opposites. Its generic boy-meets-girl tale may not initially appeal to everyone but its overall positive atmosphere and universal jokes will keep you entertained. Not to mention, it also has a bit of ecchi that is not unnecessarily placed throughout its runtime but is just enough to add a funny awkward vibe to the chemistry between its main characters. With that said, for those who are looking forward to its first episode, here’s everything you need to know about its release date and streaming details.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 1 Online?

At FunimationCon, Funimation confined that is has acquired the series and will be streaming it in on its official website in North America. For anime viewers from Australia and New Zealand, ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ will be available on AnimeLab.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ or ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Play!’ is a slice-of-life, ecchi anime. It revolves around Shinichi Sakurai, a short-tempered college student who craves having some alone time. However, to his dismay, a short, cheerful, and curvy girl named Hana Uzaki keeps bugging him all the time and somehow convinces him to hang out with her. Although at first, Shinichi utterly despises her and hates how she’s always on his back, he later starts appreciating her presence. Later on, he even starts looking forward to spending more time with her, even though they’re always fighting.

Along with them, other eccentric characters keep joining the roster throughout the show’s runtime. One of them is Ami, Shinchi’s co-worker, who dreams of seeing Shinchi and Hana as a couple one day. Another secondary protagonist is Akihiko. Better known as the master, he is Ami’s father and also Shinichi’s boss at work. Hana’s mother, Tsuki, also plays a key role and always assumes that Shinichi is just a pervert. Meanwhile, her father, Fujio, works as a gym instructor.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Trailer

The first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is based on a manga of the same name written by Take and published by Fujimi Shobo. Kazuya Miura is its director, and Takashi Aoshima handles its writing. Studio ENGI has animated the series, and Satoshi Igarashi is the composer of its music. You can check out the trailer for ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ below:

