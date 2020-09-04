Undeniably, we can all appreciate a fair share of thought-provoking, action-packed anime shows. However, there are days when we want none of that. As viewers, we simply want to sit back, relax, and watch something that doesn’t require too much thinking and is also fun to watch. On days like these, anime like ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ perfectly fit the bill. So if you’re looking for a simple, lighthearted rom-com series, ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is probably this season’s best offering. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on September 11, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 10 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

In the opening moments of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!,’ a loner named Shinichi attends the first day of college and fatefully ends up meeting Uzaki, a girl from his high school. During these moments, Uzaki seems like a harmless petite, and cute girl who would probably never meet him again in college. But little does Shinichi realize, that the same seemingly harmless girl would later trail him everywhere. After this encounter, Shinchi succumbs to his usual existence and intends to live the rest of his days like he usually does. However, he has no clue that Uzaki is watching his every move.

From a distance, Uzaki observes that Shinichi hangs around at the same spots of the college campus almost every single day. He spends all of his time alone and barely makes an attempt to interact with anyone. Seasons go by as Uzaki watches him being a loner and soon, she gets frustrated. With what follows, she takes it upon herself to give him company and whether he likes it or not, she starts following him everywhere. Being the loner that he is, Shinichi does not complain at first. But soon, Uzaki’s eccentric behavior lands him in some deep trouble, often getting him into the most embarrassing situations. There comes a time where Uzaki goes as far as asking him if she could stay at his place with him. Adding more heft to his troubles, she does in a public space and Shinichi can’t help but feel embarrassed again. After being relentlessly teased and embarrassed by Uzaki, Shinichi can’t help but get pissed off sometimes. But will he ever get rid of her? Probably not!

