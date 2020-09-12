‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is a corny slice-of-life anime that may not always make you laugh. However, its eccentric, bubbly characters are intriguing enough to keep you hooked throughout its runtime. It is possible that ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ will be forgotten a bit too soon after it stops airing. But for those who have been fortunate enough to discover this feel-good gem, make sure that you don’t miss out on it last few episodes. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’, put simply, shows what happens when an extrovert and an introvert start hanging out. The extrovert in context is the titular character Uzaki. She’s a petite chubby girl who does whatever she wants and is always full of joy. On the downside, she often disregards the fact that she’s actually in a public place. On the other hand, we have Shinichi. A man of few words who likes spending most of his time alone. Unlike Uzaki, Shinichi seems lost in his own world all the time, but when his world collides with Uzaki, everything begins to change.

It all starts on the first day of college. Shinichi runs into Uzaki who claims that they went to the same school. Soon after this brief encounter, they go on separate ways and Shinichi assumes that he’ll never meet Uzaki again. Little does he realize that Uzaki is watching him almost all the time. From a distance, Uzaki keeps an eye on Shinichi and watches him spend all of his time alone. As several months go by, Uzaki begins to realize that he is a loner. Out of pity, perhaps, she decides to give him some company. And so, that’s how she starts following him almost everywhere he goes.

At first, Shinichi does not complain as he does not mind having some company for once. However, with time, he begins to realize that being alone could possibly be much better than spending time with Uzaki. To his dismay, he’s not even able to shoo her away. Meanwhile, Uzaki takes on every opportunity to tease him and embarrass him in public. Although, for the most part, she does it intentionally, it is Shinichi who always lands in trouble because of her.

