Because of its simplicity, ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ hasn’t been on top everyone’s watch list. Still, it has managed to garner a pretty solid fanbase for itself with its gimmicky situational comedy and its well-written characters. It’s the kind of anime that makes you realize that Ecchi, if handled well, can be enjoyable for almost all kinds anime viewers. With that said, its first season is now coming to an end. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on its finale, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on September 25, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 12 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

Two characters, a girl and a boy, are the polar opposites. The titular girl, Uzaki, is a bubbly extroverted girl who’s always full of life. But she’s so cheerful all the time that it often lands the people around her in trouble. On the other end of the spectrum, we have Shinichi. A shy, introverted boy who prefers spending all of his time alone. People often see him as a loner. When the polar worlds of these two characters collide, things don’t end too well for Shinichi. As for Uzaki, she has the time of her life as always.

It all begins when Shinichi runs into Uzaki on the first day of college. She reminds him that they were once schoolmates and Shinichi is glad to know that someone from his school is in the same college. After their first brief meeting, the two end up going in different directions. Shinichi sulks to his regular routine of hanging out at same spots, all by himself. Little does he realize that Uzaki has her eyes set on him. She watches him from a distance almost all the time. As seasons go by, Uzaki notices how Shinichi is always by himself and gets frustrated. Then comes a time when she finally decides to kill his loneliness by giving him company. Shinichi never asks for it, but she follows him everywhere.

As frustrating as it is for Shinichi to have her around, he never complains. Even when she’s constantly teasing him in public or just embarrassing him with her everyday gimmicks, he tries to keep his calm. Uzaki goes as far as asking him if she can move in with him since his flat is close to their college. Yet again, Shinichi is left embarrassed but there’s nothing he can do about it.

