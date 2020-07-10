‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is among the slew of Ecchi anime releasing this season. Although there isn’t anything special about it, its colorful cast of characters and their eccentric personalities are enough to keep you hooked on to it. Even when it comes to its fanservice, the anime does not go overboard; at least in its first episode, it doesn’t. There’s also an uplifting positive vibe to its backgrounds, music scores, and even its themes that make it worthwhile. So if you’re fine with a little bit of ecchi comedy, you should check this one out. For those who have been watching it already, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’, also referred to as ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Play!’, is a slice-of-life, comedy anime set in a college. Its main character is Shinichi Sakurai, a hot-headed guy who likes to spend most of his time alone. In the first episode, when he first enters college, he feels relieves that he knows no one. But soon after, he runs into Hana Uzaki, a petite, curvy, and cheerful girl who literally never gets off his back. When she first spots him, she notices that he’s alone almost all the time. So she tags along just to give him company even though he never asks for it. The episode then shows how her curvy figure always distracts Shinichi, who tries his best not to feel attracted to her in any way. The two of them even visit a store and try a massage chair there. Well, things don’t end too well here, especially for Shinichi.

While the first episode only gives us a glimpse of the hilarious snags of the two characters, the ones that follow will bring new ones to its fore, including Uzaki’s parents. As for Shinichi, this is only the beginning of all the trouble that Uzaki will bring with her. For now, he seems to be fine with her being around all the time. But with time, he’ll get sick of her getting on his back all the time. This, in turn, will make for some hilarious traction between the two. Another character named Amy will also be introduced soon. She’ll be one of Shinichi’s co-workers, who’ll dream of seeing Uzaki and Shinichi as a couple someday.

